KU professor resigns in light of campus concealed carry, calling it counterproductive to education

KANSAS CITY -- Starting in July -- besides bringing their computers, books, and other school supplies to class -- students on state college and university campuses in Kansas will be allowed to also bring guns.

One associate professor at the University of Kansas has resigned because he feels the policy will harm higher education.

“I feel, and I know a lot of professors at KU, also feel that having guns in the classroom would be totally counterproductive to our mission as a teaching institution and to the goals of the university in general,” said Jacob Dorman, who submitted his resignation to the University of Kansas on May 1.

He was an associate professor of history and American Studies at KU for a decade, and felt so strongly about this that it became a decisive factor in seeking employment elsewhere.

“If you start putting more students with guns in the mix, it`s not going to improve public safety, and I can guarantee you it will degrade public education,” added Dorman.

In his resignation letter he explained why he feels allowing concealed carry in college classrooms would not ensure public safety, even though the reason for the change from the state of Kansas was to make schools safer.

“You`re creating a hostile work environment for people like myself, and many people will simply leave if it`s instituted on July 1st, and that`s why I hope that the governor and the legislature will change course,” Dorman said.

Dorman says he cares about the future of Kansas and the university, and thinks the educational system will suffer if this happens.

“It would definitely degrade the whole process of education which requires people to express their feelings freely, without fear that there`s a gun in the classroom, that an argument could easily escalate,” Dorman explained.

He says police have the proper training, and should be the ones responding to an active shooter situation, not students.

“Imagine what would happen if students with guns in their pockets pulled them out in the middle of an active shooter situation, most likely they`d start shooting each other, because nobody would know who the real shooter was,” Dorman said.

FOX 4's Melissa Stern reached out to the National Rifle Association, the Kansas State Rifle Association, and a Republican senator from rural southeast Kansas for a comment on this, but had not heard back before air time on Friday.