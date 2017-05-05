Liberty police ask for help finding missing 18-year-old last seen on Monday

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty police want the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman, 18-year-old Desirea Ann Ferris.

She is 5’1” and weighs 101 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she may be wearing a fuzzy pink jacket and a cream-colored crop top, she may also have a tan purse.

Her family reported her missing on Thursday. They had last seen her on Monday afternoon when she left home in a vehicle, the type isn’t specified. Calls to her cell phone go unanswered and straight to voicemail. Her family calls this behavior unusual, and it hasn’t happened before.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, call Liberty police at (816) 439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.