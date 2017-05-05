Northland girl who defied odds to survive shooting enjoys memorable night with dad at Garth Brooks concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of Garth Brooks fans piled into downtown Kansas City to see the first of his seven concert KC run, a night fans say they wouldn't miss. FOX 4 spoke with one father-daughter duo who says this night marked a milestone.

In a sea of thousands of people, a father and daughter stood with matching cowboy hats, eager for the night.

"I'm like really really excited. I've never been to see him," 15-year-old Reagan Class said.

You may remember Reagan, who along with her mother, was shot in their Northland home two years ago. Reagan was shot in the head and spent nearly a year fighting for her life. Doctors didn't think she would survive, let alone learn to walk, talk and become the same girl all over again.

"We're working on her sweet 16 birthday party," Reagan's father Dan Class said.

A proud father and daughter spent a Friday night seeing Garth Brooks live. It's more than a concert; it's a memory they get to share, and a moment Reagan fought for.

"It's just like really awesome. Pretty cool," she beamed.

"You get a sense of normalcy back here, it's pretty spectacular," Dan said.

After months of intensive rehab, Reagan has regained most of her motor skills and all of her personality. FOX 4 asked her how she powered through.

"He's up there. Amen," she said.

It's a night these two get to enjoy and forget about the past few years for a few hours and focus on being the best friends they are; a father and daughter who beat the odds.

"Can't be any better than this," Dan said.

The man who shot Reagan is still on the run, there is a $10,000 reward for anyone with information.

As for Garth, he will be in KC all weekend. For more information, click on this link.