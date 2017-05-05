Overland Park police ask for help to find missing 26-year-old man

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 26-year-old man.

According to police Ryan P. Clough was last seen at his home in the 9700 block of West 98th Street Thursday around 8 a.m.

The person who reported Clough as missing said it’s unusual for him to miss appointments and work.

Police say Clough drives a 2006 silver Hyundai Sonata with Kansas tag 245JNG.

Anyone who believes they know where Clough could be is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.