Popcorn Bag movie reviews: Let the summer movies begin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's time for summer movie season. FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards share their thoughts on this week's releases.

1) GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOL. 2(PG-13)

Walt Disney Pictures

SHAWN

Let the summer begin! And it gets kicked off with Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2.

Elephants deserve to roam free so I ain't gonna let this one stay in the room. No, Guardians 2 is not as good as Guardians 1. That's asking a lot. Do you know how many sequels are technically better than the original? Two? The Godfather Part 2 and the Empire Strikes Back.

However, you will be pleased to know that Guardians 2 is just as campy, playful and funny as the first. There's just no urgency with the plot and the storytelling is bit flat.

Sure it's all about the family dynamic. And sure it's just as thrilling. Thanks to some amazing set pieces and a seriously catchy selection of songs. But man does it bare too much of a resemblance to the first.

Just wish the overall product was more focused. A bit more innovative and slightly more daring.

The original had the benefit of being fresh. It was a unexpectamt surprise hit way back in 2014. No surprises here.

Nothing wrong with leaning on the familiar and Director James Gunn does a terrific job avoiding the wretched sophomore slump. Guardians 2 is pleasantly funny and entertaining enough.

Ain't nothing wrong with a triple. They can't all be home runs. Sometimes you just wanna win the game.

RUSS: Did Not Screen

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) THE DINNER (R)

The Orchard

RUSS

The ensemble drama “The Dinner” is, at best, a mixed bag. Richard Gere plays a politician who sets up a dinner meeting with his estranged, mentally-ill brother, played by Steve Coogan, and their wives, played by Rebecca Hall and Laura Linney. They need to discuss a tragic event that endangers the lives of their children. As the meal wears on, we're forced to change our perceptions of these characters.

SHAWN

It's a nifty showcase of excellent acting even if overall it's a mediocre and mundane story.

RUSS

Smart and well acted, “The Dinner” wants to be another “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” but it lacks the biting humor and insight that made it a classic.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcirn Bags

In honor of President Truman’s birthday (May 8, 1884), The Pharaoh Cinema 4 will show the award-winning HBO movie, “Truman”, starring Gary Sinise as Harry S. Truman. For only FIVE BUCKS, you can see the movie that features Independence, and get a FREE 32 ounce popcorn. Movie starts at 5 p.m.