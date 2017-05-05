Royals slump hurting attendance and that could have major consequences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals are waking up to the worst record in baseball Friday, and the lack of wins is costing the team money.

The Royals currently lead the league in biggest drop of attendance.

The website Fangraphs collected attendance data from every team and compared it to last season. The Royals have seen the biggest drop with more than 5,000 fewer fans per game.

Those empty seats could have major consequences.

The Royals are currently spending $140-million on payroll with the money fans spend on tickets.

With many of Kansas City's best players about to become free agents, the Royals will not have the money to sign them to new contracts if more fans don’t start going to games.

But it’s a two-way street.

Right now, it’s more expensive then ever to go to a game. For Friday night's game against the Cleveland Indians the cheapest tickets available on the Royals website cost $19 for the upper deck. For a family of four, tickets and parking will cost $91 – and that doesn’t include food, drinks and souvenirs.

The Royals adjust ticket prices based on demand. But with an average of just 26,000 fans at each game this year, the stadium is only about 70-percent full – so there are plenty of empty seats.

The Royals have not said if ticket prices will come down any time soon.