Unique partnership allows Kansas City police to serve in a different fashion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police officers spent part of their Friday protecting and serving in a different way.

"Several months ago we partnered with Giving the Basics as a means to incorporate our Hot Spot program, where some of the officers would come out and do some extra work in the street with communities, one of the places was here," Sergeant Cory LeMoine said.

KCPD officers were at the Giving the Basics headquarters where they helped more than 80 local organizations load up on hygiene supplies. They also filled their own cars so they can pass items out while on duty.

"The people that the officers are going to be giving the products to are people that no one else would encounter. They have their eyes on things that we don’t see. They are in the darkest corners, they are in the deepest valleys of the city so this is a game changer," Teresa Hamilton, Executive Director of Giving the Basics, said.

Hamilton said KCPD's participation in the program is an essential way to lift the spirits of the more than 230,000 people they serve every month.

"It is such a privilege if in our lifetime we are able to make this big of a difference and we just feel like this privilege just dropped out of heaven and into our laps to help so many people thrive," Hamilton said.

It's also helping make a difference in the lives of the officers involved.

"Some of us lose that spark after decades in the department and it’s kind of a nice feeling to really feel the genuine thank you that you get from people that say this is awesome, thank you so much," Sgt. LeMoine said. "When we come in contact with some folks out there just knowing that we are making a difference with something that simple, it really gets you deep down inside that says ‘this is why I wanted to do this job.'"

Giving the Basics helps supply the area's pantries through donations. If you would like to donate your money, items, or time, visit its website.