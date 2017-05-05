What you need to know if you’re headed to any of Garth Brooks’ concerts in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Garth Brooks kicks off his first of seven shows Friday night at Sprint Center.

Garth and wife Trisha Yearwood are playing five shows this weekend and two next weekend.

If you're planning to navigate the "river" of fans heading downtown, there's a few things you'll want to keep in mind.

TICKETS: Fans are advised to pick up will call tickets in advance of the show date. Price Chopper Box Office at Sprint Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. on show days. The box office will remain open until the performance begins.

EXPRESS LANES: Guests without bags are encouraged to look for EXPRESS LANES signage at both Grand Boulevard and Oak Street Entrances. Standard procedures remain in place to ensure fan safety and security, and guests using EXPRESS LANES will enjoy reduced wait times upon entering the venue.

SPRINT FAST PASS: Sprint customers may enjoy priority entry at the Sprint Fast Pass Lane by presenting their ticket for entry and showing the Sprint branding on the home screen of their mobile device. The Sprint Fast Pass Lane is located at the Grand Boulevard Entrance.

ROAD CLOSURES: Please note there are several road closures around Sprint Center, and Grand Blvd. will be closed from Truman Rd. South to 13th Street.

CAMERA POLICY: No commercial or flash photography of any kind is permitted. Camcorders or any other audio/visual equipment are prohibited unless authorized by the promoter and/or the Garth Brooks team.

Specifically, the use of the following equipment is not permitted:

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Arrive early. It's going to be busy. Think about this way, basically the population of Warrensburg trying to get to one spot at the same time to see them man who owns seven diamond albums, that's 10 million copies each.

There's also a Garth Brooks press conference Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Sprint Center, and it's Cinco de Mayo, and it's friday, and the weather will be great. Getting down here early can't be stressed enough.

Also, as usual beware of scammers trying to make a buck given all of the shows are sold out and don't forget you'll have to go through security before you get inside Sprint Center.