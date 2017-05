Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sporting Kansas City reports a young boy with cancer got his angel's wings. Lucian Teegarden of Cameron was supposed to be honored at Wednesday's "Victory Foundation" event.

Sadly, Lucian lost the battle with the rare form of cancer that was diagnosed when he was 2. Lucian`s favorite animal was a dinosaur, and he recently was able to play his first soccer game and attend Kindergarten.