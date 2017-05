Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Streetcar turned one on Saturday. Big celebrations kicked off the streetcar's first birthday at Union Station, but businesses up and down the streetcar's 2-mile track have been celebrating all year.

Ridership has far exceeded expectations. In fact, yesterday the streetcar logged its two millionth ride.

FOX 4's Carey Wickersham spent the morning exploring some of the excitement and economic impact generated by the KC Streetcar.