Merriam police reunite boy with mother after he was found wandering alone outside hotel

MERRIAM, Kan. — A child found alone outside a Merriam hotel has been reunited with his family on Saturday.

Merriam police tweeted out a photo of a child, who they described as “about two” years old, seeking to find his family after receiving a call around 5:20 p.m. that he was found wandering alone outside the Extended Stay America on E. Frontage Road.

Cpl. Nick Weiler with the Merriam Police Department said police found the boy and couldn’t find any parent or family members, so they began knocking on doors at the hotel, but were unable to find his caretakers.

Weiler said the child’s mother became aware of the situation via social media, and contacted the police department to let them know she was on her way to get the boy.

Police said the boy was with someone who was supposed to watch him while the mother was at work. It is unclear how the child got away and became unsupervised.

Weiler said the boy was first spotted by a driver as they passed by the hotel. He said that person took the boy down to the hotel office, at which point police were called.

Officers walked around with the child knocking on doors, but said after a while, the boy got tired and police brought him to a place to sleep. He slept for over an hour before his mother arrived.

In total, it took police about two and a half hours to reunite the boy with his mother.

Officers are speaking with the babysitter. They did not give that person’s relationship to the mother. Weiler said it’s “a possibility” that the babysitter may face charges, but at this point the incident is still under investigation.