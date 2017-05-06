Motorcyclist killed in Friday night crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a motorcycle died after crashing late Friday night in Kansas City.

The crash reportedly happened around 11:20 p.m. on Coal Mine Road near Colorado. Police said the motorcyclist lost control of his white Yamaha and left the roadway, crashing into a large metal utility pole. The driver landed back on the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second motorcycle, a white Suzuki, also ran off the roadway near that site and landed on its side. That driver was not injured.

Police said it is unknown if the two motorcycles made contact prior to both running off the roadway. Police said it is also unknown if they were racing.

The victim has not yet been identified.