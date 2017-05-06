Police respond to altercation at Truman Heritage Festival in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police responded to an altercation at the Truman Heritage Festival in Grandview on Saturday.

Officers from multiple police departments responded to the incident.

Captain Richard Rodgers with Grandview PD told FOX 4’s Molly Balkenbush that multiple fights broke out at the event.

There were reportedly large groups of kids fighting, and an unknown person in the crowd was pepper spraying police who were trying to break it up.

There was a report of a shot fired nearby, although it is unknown if it actually was gunfire.

An event organizer said the carnival had to be shut down.

Police said there were several arrests made, but could not provide a precise number.

Police said there were no injuries.