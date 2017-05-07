Caprese Zoodle Salad recipe

Posted 2:52 pm, May 7, 2017, by , Updated at 02:51PM, May 7, 2017

Caprese Zoodle Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1½ Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tsp. honey
  • 2 medium zucchini
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
  • 8 oz. small Mozzarella pearls
  • ⅓ cup chopped fresh basil

Directions:

1. Whisk oil, balsamic vinegar and honey in small bowl.
2. Spiralize zucchini and place in large bowl. Add tomatoes, cheese, basil and dressing. Mix well.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 273; total fat 21 grams; saturated fat 7 grams; sodium 104 milligrams; total carbohydrate 9 grams; dietary fiber 2 grams; sugar 7 grams; protein 12 grams

Source: produceforkids.com