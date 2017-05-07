Caprese Zoodle Salad recipe

Caprese Zoodle Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1½ Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp. honey
- 2 medium zucchini
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
- 8 oz. small Mozzarella pearls
- ⅓ cup chopped fresh basil
Directions:
1. Whisk oil, balsamic vinegar and honey in small bowl.
2. Spiralize zucchini and place in large bowl. Add tomatoes, cheese, basil and dressing. Mix well.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories 273; total fat 21 grams; saturated fat 7 grams; sodium 104 milligrams; total carbohydrate 9 grams; dietary fiber 2 grams; sugar 7 grams; protein 12 grams
Source: produceforkids.com