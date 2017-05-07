Family not home when house fire breaks out in Peculiar, Mo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PECULIAR, Mo. -- Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out in Peculiar Sunday evening.

No one was home when the blaze broke out, but FOX 4 has learned a couple and their five children live there.

Randy Powers, Fire Marshal for West Peculiar Fire Protection District said the call came in sometime between 4 and 5 p.m.

It was neighbor Laura Epsino who noticed the smoke and called the fire department.

"We went to the front doors before the fire department even got here, and we were banging on the doors because there's a family who lives here that has four little girls and a little baby boy and then the mom and the dad, and we were really scared that they were still inside," Epsino said.

Not knowing if the family was home, she feared the worst.

"It would have been a tragedy," she added. "So I'm just so thankful that nobody was hurt, you know, you are standing out there and just waiting to see if they are bringing people out."

The family was at a church function when the fire broke out.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, but Powers said the back of the home was heavily damaged by fire. The front of the house suffered smoke damage.

"The back of the house is pretty much gone," Powers said. "The whole second floor is fully burned and the roof is burned away just like you can see from the front side."

He said his crews encountered some water issues at the scene and opened a second hydrant to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Powers said investigators are waiting for KCP&L to shut off electricity so they can begin the investigation.

The family is reportedly staying with family members for the time being, so Red Cross assistance will not be needed.