Fire causes evacuation at apartment building on the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire at an apartment building on the Plaza caused an evacuation and knocked out power to residents in the area Sunday.

The fire broke out at Hemingway Plaza Apartments on Ward Parkway Sunday morning. A neighbor told FOX 4 he heard three explosions before seeing the smoke.

That neighbor said a KCFD firefighter told him it was likely an electrical fire. The apartment residents were evacuated from the building.

There were no reported injuries. KCFD haven’t confirmed the cause of the fire.

The fire knocked out power for nearly 300 people that live in the area. KCP&L is working to restore electricity.