Grandview fire truck catches fire while parked at the station

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- A new fire truck will have to undergo repairs after it caught fire while parked at the fire station in Grandview on Sunday.

Firefighters said the ladder truck was parked in the bay when they heard a loud noise. They came out to find the truck on fire.

A fire truck from a nearby station was used to extinguish the flames. A tow truck had to pull the damaged truck out of the bay.

Fortunately, the fire damage wasn't too extensive, although the truck did suffer smoke damage.

The $1 million dollar truck will be repaired, and have some re-wiring work done.