Inmate dies after found unconscious in cell at Johnson County jail

OLATHE, Kan. — An inmate at the Johnson County Detention Center charged with a sex crime against a 14-year-old has died after he was found unconscious in his cell Saturday morning.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement 30-year-old Bryan Paul Smith was found unresponsive in his cell just before 11 a.m. by jail staff performing a routine welfare check on inmates.

Resuscitation efforts were immediately taken, which were initially successful, and Smith was transported to a nearby hospital with a pulse, only to pass away in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Smith was incarcerated on May 2, awaiting trail on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

According to the court documents, Smith is accused of engaging ‘in lewd fondling or touching with a child who is 14 or more years of age but less than 16-years.’ In this case, the child was born in 2003, making him or her 14-years-old.

Smith is also accused of ‘enticing or inviting or persuading or attempting to persuade a child…. to commit an unlawful sexual act.’

He was housed alone, the sheriff’s statement said.

The investigation into Smith’s death is ongoing.