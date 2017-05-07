Man killed in hit-and-run when he exited his vehicle after hitting a car on the side of the road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a hit-and-run after getting out of his vehicle after striking a car on the side of the road early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said just after 1 a.m. Saturday a silver Chevy Impala lost control and struck the middle concrete barrier on northbound Interstate 435 just north of Front Street.

A dark blue Chevy Silverado was traveling on Front Street and struck the back end of the Impala, according to a crash report. The driver of the Silverado then exited his truck and was struck by another vehicle which then left the scene.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or the vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.