KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Swope Park Sunday night.

Officers are investigating a large crime scene at Swope Parkway and East Meyer.

About a dozen patrol vehicles were present at the park around 10 p.m. Sunday. Initial reports indicate that someone was shot in the chest, but police have yet to confirm.

