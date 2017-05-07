Presbyterian church shows support for Girl Scouts after KCK Catholic archdiocese cuts ties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It has been nearly one week since the Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas parted ways with the Girl Scouts. On Sunday, a metro church showed its support for the organization.

Central Presbyterian Church was founded in the 1800s and the congregation still starts every Sunday with a sermon and fellowship. This Sunday, fellowship included a table of Girl Scout cookies.

"We have gotten so caught up with, 'you don't agree with me so I can't associate with you and I can't like you.' We have to learn to get over that," said Susi Matthews, a member of the congregation with Central Presbyterian Church.

While the Girl Scouts do not hold their weekly meetings at the church, more than half of the women at Sunday's service had a connection with the organization. "It is possible to be a Christian and I know it's possible to be a Catholic and still be loving and accepting. I am sorry they made that decision but I think eventually they will need to rethink it," said Matthews.

Allison Dodds was a Girl Scout growing up and was her daughters troop leader for four years. Every week the girls met at Norte Dame De Scion, an independent Catholic school. "They get to learn about respect, respect for themselves and for others. And, they get to practice serving their community and learn to practice personal responsibility," said Dodds.

Dodds said the organization teaches values and life skills important for everybody to include in their life. "Those are all attributes that are hopefully just good for humankind, regardless of your political or religious affiliation," said Dodds.

Local Catholic leaders have been critical of the Girl Scouts for years and said in a letter sent out last week these values are not in line with Catholic values.

Girl Scout troops are often hosted by and affiliated with area churches. The Girl Scouts also calls itself a "secular organization."