Royals join Garth Brooks on stage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He’s got friends in ROYAL places!

Garth Brooks is the talk of the town, and Saturday night he was joined by a few other of KC’s favorite faces. Country music and baseball collided when the Royals took the stage with Garth Brooks during his show at the Sprint Center.

The crowd went wild when the boys in blue, like Eric Hosmer, Drew Butera, and Brandon Moss, launched t-shirts into the stands and got high-fives from Garth.

Garth Brooks is headlining seven sold-out shows in Kansas City.