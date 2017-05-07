Strawberry bruschetta recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strawberry Bruschetta

Makes 2 dozen (1 piece per serving)

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary or 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

24 slices French bread baguette (1/2 inch thick)

8 oz. fresh goat cheese (cream cheese may be substituted)

2 cups chopped fresh strawberries

2 cups fresh baby spinach, chopped

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Place bread on ungreased baking sheets; brush with oil mixture. Broil 3-4 in. from the heat for 1-2 minutes or until lightly browned. Spread with goat cheese. Broil 2-3 minutes longer or until cheese begins to melt. In a small bowl, combine strawberries and arugula; layer over cheese.

Nutritional information per serving: 117 calories, 5g fat (2g saturated fat), 8mg cholesterol, 176mg sodium, 14g carbohydrate, 1g fiber, 3g protein.

Source: tasteofhome.com