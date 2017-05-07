Sumner Academy fills FOX 4 studio with classical music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The FOX 4 studio was filled with the soothing sounds of classical music Saturday morning when the talented students of Sumner Academy stopped by.

The kids from Sumner Academy came to promote Band of Angels, of which FOX 4 is proud to be a partner.

Band of Angels collects donated musical instruments and distributes them to kids who might not otherwise have the means to get one, allowing them to perform and join school orchestra programs. The program also offers scholarships to send kids to summer music camps.

Some of Sumner Academy's bright musicians performed right here in the FOX 4 studio.