× After announcing streetcar will run for extra hour, repairs cause it to shut down early leaving Garth Brooks fans stranded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Streetcar Authority issued a statement Monday apologizing to everyone who was left stranded downtown after Garth Brooks’ Sunday concerts.

According to the statement, crews needed to conduct necessary track slab repairs. Those repairs required sufficient time for the concrete to cure and for KC Streetcar service to resume by 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The streetcar runs until 11 p.m. on Sundays, but there was a last-minute push to extend operations one hour to get concert-goers back to their vehicle.

Below is the tweet the KC Streetcar Authority sent out just after 1 p.m. Sunday. It said, “Dear Garth Fans the KC Streetcar runs till 12 a.m. tonight. You’re welcome.”

It was later determined that the repairs required and 11 p.m. service shut down, but the Streetcar Authority didn’t send out the tweet informing riders of the change until 11:43 p.m.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and miscommunication that resulted,” Monday’s statement said.

Read the full statement below:

We apologize for the inconvenience riders experienced last night when leaving the Garth Brooks concert. Necessary track slab repairs were conducted which required sufficient time for the concrete to cure and for KC Streetcar service to resume by 6 a.m. Monday morning. Under Normal Sunday operations, the KC Streetcar runs until 11:00 p.m. There was a last-minute attempt to extend hours until midnight in order to accommodate the event at the Sprint Center but unfortunately it was determined these repairs required an 11 p.m. service shut down. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and miscommunication that resulted. We safely carried over 40,000 riders this weekend and we will work to ensure we provide even better service in the future. Thank you.

We sincerely & profusely apologize for the inconvenience #kcstreetcar riders experienced last night. More details in statement. #wesorry pic.twitter.com/klkAOXrVJQ — KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) May 8, 2017