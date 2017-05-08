Annual fundraiser held to help take care of officers in need and their families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City SWAT officer Josh Zeplin enjoyed some fun in the sun with his fellow officers on Monday afternoon. The goal was to help raise money for an organization that helped Ofc. Zeplin through one of the toughest times in his life.

"They helped my family with everything as far as logistics of getting around, traveling, bills, information, anything they needed members of the CARE team and department stepped up." Zeplin said.

"Almost seven years ago (July 2010) I was involved in a car accident on I-29. It was me and my wife, injuries sustained where she ultimately lost her life and I should have due to some lucky circumstances, people stepped in, and I was able to recover from my injuries."

His mother, Annette, said if it wasn't for the help of the Care Team, her son's road back would have been rocky.

"Seven years ago we didn’t expect him to ever be where he is today. It’s been a long haul and we wouldn’t be out here without the police department and the CARE team. They are what held us all together as a family," she said.

With a goal to raise $30,000, Monday's 17th annual golf tournament is a way to help ensure the large police family can be taken care of for years to come.

"When you have a life altering event at your house that stresses you, it’s hard to expect that person to go to work the very next day and perform their job protecting the citizens of our city with all of those other stresses on their mind. We try to do the best we can to try and alleviate some of that stress, make their lives a little bit better, try to help them rest a little bit better at night so they can do the best they can for the citizens of our city," Ryan Mills, a CARE Team board member said.

It's a family that Zeplin said he is proud to be part of a a family he'll continue to fight for.

"I’ll be the first one in line. It’s getting back to that whole family, brotherhood thing, you can’t never say thank you enough, repay it enough, but you can do so by pushing it forward and helping your family," he said.

To donate money or time visit this link.