Court hearing inside hospital room for man charged with killing 2 Boston doctors

BOSTON — A man suspected of killing two engaged doctors in their luxury Boston condominium has been ordered held without bail.

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, Massachusetts, pleaded not-guilty to two counts of murder for the deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos, 38, and Dr. Richard Field, 49, found dead Friday night at a luxury condominium building.

Teixeira was arraigned in his hospital room and kept his eyes closed throughout.

His court-appointed defense attorney Steve Sack did not argue for bail. A judge also agreed to impound some documents in the case for 90 days.

Police found the bodies of Field and Bolanos on Friday night while responding to a report of a man with a gun. Police also found a black bag filled with Bolanos’ jewelry.

Teixeira was shot in the hand, abdomen and leg during a shootout with police. No officers were injured.

His next court date is June 8.

The district attorney’s office said Teixeira has a pair of larceny convictions on his record. In June of last year, he passed a note demanding money at a Boston bank. He committed the same crime two years earlier.

Bolanos, 38, was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, according to its website, and an instructor at Harvard Medical School. Field, 49, also an anesthesiologist, worked at North Shore Pain Management.

Police have not said how they were killed.

Dr. Sunil Eappen, chief medical officer and chief of anesthesia at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, said in a statement on the hospital’s website that he first met Bolanos when she was a young researcher.

“We have worked together since 2011, except for a short break when she moved to Texas for a few months,” Eappen said, “I watched her mature and blossom from a young medical school graduate to a fabulous experienced pediatric anesthesiologist.”

Eappen said she performed her job with both great skill and compassion.

“Everyone at Mass. Eye and Ear really loved her,” he said. “It is desperately hard for all of us to fathom that our friend who never failed to brighten our days is no longer with us.”

On its website, North Shore Pain Management said Field was “instrumental in the creation of this practice.”

“He was a valued member of the medical community and a tremendous advocate for his patients,” the statement said. “His tragic and sudden passing leaves an inescapable void in all of us.”