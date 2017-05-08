× Former Gardner Edgerton High School football standout is dead

GARDNER, Kan. — A junior college football player with metro ties has died.

Sean Callahan was a standout at Gardner Edgerton High School who went to play for Garden City Community College in southwest Kansas.

There’s no word on how he died, although the college president say Callahan did take part in the school’s commencement on Friday.

“I’m very sad for Sean’s family, friends, teammates, our college, myself and anyone that had contact with Sean,” Broncbuster Coach Jeff Sims said in a statement. “He truly was growing and developing into a man with a bright future.”