Forum seeks public input on Kansas City Police Chief Forte’s replacement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Monday night, the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners heard from residents about qualities they'd like to see in Chief Darryl Forte's replacement. Forte, Kansas City's first African-American chief, is retiring in May.

They are still early on in the process, candidates just started applying last week and have until the end of the month. But residents at the forum at Metropolitan Community College - Maple Woods had opinions about what qualities the new chief should have.

“It’s trespassing, it’s destruction of property, those small things that really as neighbors make us need the police more,” Manny Abarca, vice president of the Indian Mound Neighborhood Association, said.

Board of Police Commissioners President Leland Shurin, one of five people who will vote on candidates gathered with help from an outside consulting firm, said: “I want someone with experience in an executive position of a police force in urban area for a period of time, who can work in a diverse community such as ours.”

Residents asked for increased communications from the new chief about crime and from the department about the selection process going forward.

The Board of Police Commissioners has promised to bring in finalists for an open forum with residents likely late this summer before a final decision is made.

Two more forums are planned prior to the candidates application deadline.

One will be at Avila University, Whitfield Conference Room, 11901 Wornall Road on May 15th at 6:30 p.m.

Another is planned at Mohart Multipurpose Center, Room 121, 3200 Wayne Avenue on May 16th at 6:30 p.m.