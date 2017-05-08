Gift ideas for parents wanting to thank their child’s caregiver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- National Provider Appreciation Day is always celebrated the Friday before Mother's Day.

Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX 4 studio Monday with some ideas on how to thank this special person in your child's life.

Mary's ideas include:

Thank your child care provider with a card or gift made with help from your child

Consider gifts that support their work- materials or toys for the program or pay for a professional development event they are interested in

Work with other parents or your community to hold an event in their honor- a luncheon or a picnic, organize a spa day, send a press release to your local newspaper

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.