Gift ideas for parents wanting to thank their child’s caregiver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- National Provider Appreciation Day is always celebrated the Friday before Mother's Day.
Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX 4 studio Monday with some ideas on how to thank this special person in your child's life.
Mary's ideas include:
- Thank your child care provider with a card or gift made with help from your child
- Consider gifts that support their work- materials or toys for the program or pay for a professional development event they are interested in
- Work with other parents or your community to hold an event in their honor- a luncheon or a picnic, organize a spa day, send a press release to your local newspaper
If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.