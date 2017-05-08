Goodwill teaches people looking for career change how to ace next job application during free, week long career fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Most people connect Goodwill industries with their second-hand stores, but the reality is they are a network that helps train and employ people with different abilities.

This week they are holding a free career fair complete with resume writing and workshops to help with the interview process.

The career fair is about connecting the job seeker with the perfect employer.

"Goodwill is providing classes on building resumes," Laura Ritterbush said. "We also provide one-on-one assistance to qualify for our programs in connection with our programs and those employers are looking to hire people."

