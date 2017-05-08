Inside the KC studio where popular Facebook “how to” videos are recorded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Did you know some of those popular "how to" videos you see all over your Facebook feed are filmed here in Kansas City?

Arty McGoo started making and decorating cookies as a hobby, but when her amazing designs caught the attention of some mom friends at birthday and school parties for her kids she began a small business baking and decorating cookies for others.

For Arty the cookie is the palette, the frosting her paint and frosting tubes her brush.

She began teaching cookie classes in her home. Then in other places, but she's only one person.

Arty and her husband, John, began kicking around the idea of going online. They took a family vacation and stopped along the way in Kansas city to visit a friend. That friend-- Brad Burrow-- just happens to own the "Real Media" Production Studio.

Fast forward a few months, and Arty was online with a huge presence.

She says they can now create 17 one-minute videos in just two hours. Watch the video above for a look inside her studio.