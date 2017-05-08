Jewish Family Services expands its reach with new building in KCMO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An organization helping those in need is expanding its reach in the metro.

Jewish Family Services recently opened a new location at 63rd and Oak in Brookside.

The charity raised more than $1.7 million to buy the former medical building, and they renovated it to include a food pantry, mental health services and programs for older adults.

They serve more than 7,000 people every year, and you don't have to be Jewish to receive their help.

"We help people regardless of faith, age, lifestyle, or culture," JFS President and CEO Don Goldman said. The majority of our clients are not Jewish. We want to help people in need and this is an important place for us to be to do that."

If you are in need of services or are interested in donating food or volunteering your time, you can learn more here.