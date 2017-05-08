KCK officer calls Adrian Jones case “the worst thing” he’s seen after father’s sentencing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Michael Jones was sentenced Monday for a death that startled the Kansas City, Kansas officers who worked the case.

Jones appeared in Wyandotte County District Court this afternoon to hear his fate officially.

Adrian's family spoke after the sentencing.

"I want to forgive him, I can tell that I do but I just don't think it is the right time to." Keiona Doctor, Adrian's sister, said.

Keiona was just 9 years old when her mother hooked up with Michael Jones. She says she did her best to protect her little brother from abuse, until the couple split up and Michael took the boy.

Evidence gathered by police shows that from there, Adrian Jones' life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and step mother Heather Jones, until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation, and he died.

"The worst part of this for me is there were people that saw what happened to him, or at least had an idea and they never called the police," Det. Stuart Littlefield with KCK police said. "One visit from police there would have saved him."

Littlefield responded to a domestic call at the Jones's house in November of 2015, along with his partner Detective Brad Lancaster, never expecting the horror they would find inside the home that was Adrian Jones's prison.

Lancaster was murdered before he could see Adrian get justice.

"We all worked this case together, but it became Brad's obsession," Littlefield recalled.

One officer said it was the "worst thing" he's encountered in his career.

"Worst thing that I have ever had to see at this point in my career, and I hope to never see anything this bad again," said Det. Mark Bundy with KCK Police Department.

Police who worked this case, as well as Adrian's sister, mother, and grandmother all spoke at Michael Jones' sentencing while Jones sat with his back to them, no reaction, no emotion.

"That he has no remorse, either that or he was just totally embarrassed by what he had done. I'm not sure I wish I did know I just, I don't think I ever want to go into evil's mind like that and try to figure out what they are thinking," Judy Conway, Adrian's maternal grandmother, said.

The boy's stepmother, 31-year-old Heather Jones, pleaded guilty to the same charge in November and is serving a life sentence, with a possibility of parole in 25 years. She insisted that she felt helpless to protect Adrian and herself from her abusive husband, but investigators said she, too, abused the boy and she received an additional five years and eight months in prison for child abuse.