Motorcyclists in Missouri will have to keep wearing their helmets for another year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers on Monday removed a provision from a bill that would’ve allowed people older than 21 who have had their motorcycle license for more than two years to leave the helmet at home.

Riders also would have needed to meet certain insurance requirements to ride without protective headgear.

The measure was removed from a bill in committee after passing the House last month.

Supporters of the proposal say it’s a matter of personal freedom to decide whether to wear a helmet. But critics argue it’s a matter of safety to protect riders.

Similar measures have passed the House for several years but have met opposition in the Senate.