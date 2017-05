OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are asking for helping finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Daniela Escobedo-Ward was last seen at home in the 900 block of North Hamilton Street at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Daniela is 5′ 3″ and weighs 250 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She may be wearing white tennis shoes, no further clothing description was given.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, call Olathe police at (913) 971-7500, or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.