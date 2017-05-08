Piñata of Pres. Trump causes furor at Colorado high school; classes canceled Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. -- Classes at Roosevelt High School in Weld County, Colo., were canceled Monday after a threat was received through social media.

This came after one of the school's teachers was placed on paid administrative leave over a controversial Cinco de Mayo incident in which students were smashing a piñata with President Donald Trump's picture on it. The other side of the piñata had Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto's face.

“This was an incredibly disrespectful act that does not reflect the values of Roosevelt High School or the school district," Superintendent Martin Foster said.

On Monday, several posts on social media suggested students planned to walk out over the piñata incident or teacher suspension.

The Weld County School District did not specify that the threat on Monday was related to the controversy over the piñata. Follow continuing coverage on the school threat and teacher's suspension on KDVR.com.