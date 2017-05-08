Police and Fire Depts. compete for donors in ‘Battle for Blood’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Roll up your sleeves. A new battle is putting some local police against local firefighters, and it's up to you who wins!

It's a battle for blood, literally.

The city of Lee's Summit is hosting a blood drive. Each person donating is deciding which department to help -- police or fire.

The community blood center says all the blood donated will stay in the metro, including here in Lee's Summit. The goal is to collect 40 units of blood during Monday's event.

"I've taken part in giving blood since I was 18 years old. The second I was able to give blood, I started giving," said Carmen Spaeth, with Lee's Summit Police Department. "It's just an important thing that people can do to help save lives on an everyday basis."

The "battle for blood" blood drive will wrap-up at 4 p.m. If you can't make it today, don't worry.

More blood drives are planned on both sides of the state line in the coming weeks.