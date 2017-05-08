× Police investigate noose found hanging from tree at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Police are asking people for information on a noose that was found on Kansas State University’s campus.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the university’s Office of Institutional Equity was notified Friday that the noose was hanging from a tree near King Hall on the Manhattan campus. The department fosters inclusiveness and equal opportunity.

University spokesman Jeff Morris says he doesn’t know what motivated the hanging of the noose.

The Kansas State Police Department has removed the noose.

An anti-Semitic sign was posted on campus in April during Holocaust Remembrance Day. University President Richard Myers said the school also found signs denouncing black people.

Kansas State University last year distanced itself from a photo tagged to the school’s website showing two women in blackface, saying neither was enrolled as a student.