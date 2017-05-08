Police searching for suspect who broke into at least four cars in Roeland Park neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROELAND PARK, Kan. -- Several vehicles in Roeland Park were broken into overnight and Monday morning police were going door to door searching for clues into who committed the crime.

According to police, thieves broke the window of at least one car near Mission Road and West 50th Street. The other three vehicles were unlocked.

A car owner told FOX 4 off camera that the thieves took thousands of dollars of technology and sports equipment from his car.

Police say they'll be out roaming the neighborhood for the next several hours, but ask residents to keep an eye out for strange vehicles.

No suspect description has been released.

Last Monday, 14 cars were broken into in Lenexa. This happened at several businesses near 113th and Renner.