REAL ID Act may soon force Missourians to get a passport, even for domestic air travel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Do you have a passport? Well, if you live in Missouri you might need one soon, even for domestic travel. Missouri is not complying with the federal Real ID Act.

The act raises the security standards for getting a license. Some Missourians said the state needs to get on board, but others said the act infringes on their privacy. Under the federal act, the DMV would take imagery of your face even if you walked out without a license because you were declined one.

Staff would also need documentation of your date of birth, social security number, proof of residence and more. It also means data-sharing. That means DMV offices can share your information from state to state to make sure you aren't getting duplicate licenses.

There's a bill in the state senate that would give Missourians two options. People could either get a license that complies with the act or they could get a regular license and use their passport for travel.

The legislative session ends Friday so that bill would need to be on Governor Eric Greitens desk by Friday. The governor said he would consider a special session if it's not on his desk by then.