Security at WyCo. Courthouse increases as jury finds man guilty on all counts in shooting of deputy

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — Monday afternoon security at the Wyandotte County Courthouse increased as the crowd waited for the jury to return in the trial of Charles Bowser.

Then around 1:45 p.m. the judge announced that the jury found Bowser guilty of attempted capital murder, five counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery; knowingly causing great bodily harm, aggravated burglary; knowingly using physical contact in angry or rude manner with a weapon, conspiracy aggravated robbery, and two counts of criminal possession of firearm by felon in connection with the shooting of a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy at a KCK 7-Eleven on March 4, 2015.

Deputy Scott Wood was shot seven times, including once in the head as he tried to stop the Bowser and two other robbers, court documents said.

Deputy Wood spent more than two weeks in the hospital before he was well enough to be released.

Bowser was the last person to stand trial. The other two other suspects, Dyron King and Cecil Meggerson, are already serving life sentences.