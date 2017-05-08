Self-defense tips to keep in mind when hitting the town or the trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- From Royals games, to Garth Brooks, thousands of residents got out of the house and enjoyed the beautiful weather this past weekend.

But with more people out and about, it's important that you are aware of your surroundings at all times.

The director of Damsel in Defense, Mary Hiesberger, visited FOX 4 Monday and brought some self-defense tips she says everyone needs to know. She also brought some safety items with her and demonstrated how they are used.

Mary is hosting a free event Monday at Kehilath Synagogue in Overland Park. It starts at 6:30 p.m. They do ask that you RSVP.