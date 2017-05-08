Tractor-trailer hits, kills man trying to cross I-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A portion of I-29 is shut down after a man was hit while trying to cross the interstate early Monday.

The southbound lanes from 64th to 56th street were closed to traffic as the accident investigative unit collects evidence for nearly four hours.

According to investigators, the victim had purchased cigarettes and a sandwich at a convenience store just off Frontage Road. He went through a chain link fence to get to the interstate and while attempting to cross over, he was hit in the middle lane by an 18 wheeler around 2 a.m.

Investigators say it appears the victim was listening to music because he had ear buds.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was nearly home when the wreck happened, and he is very upset.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or said if he lived in the area.