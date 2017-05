× Two people thrown from motorcycle during crash, one dies from injuries

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash just east of Eudora.

Police say driver, 45-year-old Derek Fenton of Lawrence, went off of the road Saturday night, rolled over the motorcycle and was thrown from it.

Fenton wasn’t wearing a helmet.

A second rider was also thrown. She was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on how she’s doing.