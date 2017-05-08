Victim in KCK stabbing in March has died of his injuries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police said the victim in a KCK stabbing that took place in March has died.

Officers were called to a reported disturbance at a home near N. 5th Street and Waverly Avenue just after 8 p.m. on March 28. Upon arrival, they found a Hispanic male in his early 60s suffering stab wounds. Police said the victim died of his injuries on Sunday, more than 5 weeks after the attack happened.

Police said the person of interest in the case is in custody in Topeka on unrelated charges. In incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.