Woman still searching for owner of gold US Army ring she found in Independence parking lot

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A shopper found a ring in a store parking lot and now she’s trying to find the owner.

Wendy McConnell says she was going into a Payless Shoe Store near Noland Road and I-70 last week in Independence when she noticed a gold ring in the parking lot.

McConnell believes its a soldier’s ring, possibly a class ring for going through a boot camp. It’s engraved and personalized, but she said it’s not an expensive ring.

The seal of the United States is featured on the top of the ring, with various engravings saying “U.S. Army,” “This We’ll Defend,” and “Lloyd.”

She posted it on Facebook. The post has been shared more than 100,000 times but so far, she has been unable to find the owner.

McConnell said she’s particularly hopeful to reunite the owner with this ring, because she herself lost a treasured ring years ago.

“My attention about this and why I posted it on Facebook was, I had a class ring that was stolen and again, this is about the same thing and if somebody found my class ring I would want them to attempt to find me because it has no value other than my sentimental value.”

If you think you know who this ring belongs to, you can reach out to Wendy on Facebook, or contact FOX 4 and we’ll put you in touch.