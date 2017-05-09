As families continue to rebuild their homes, new tornado recovery center opens in Oak Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- A new tornado recovery center opens in Oak Grove Tuesday to provide clothes and furniture for the families affected by the March tornadoes.

The new center is located along Broadway in Oak Grove.

The building, sign and everything inside has all been donated from people around the country including children's clothes, new shoes and school supplies.

Organizers say they've collected so many items they needed a centralized place for families to pick the items up.

The EF3 tornado damaged or destroyed nearly 500 homes in March. Now nearly two months since the tornado, organizers say the tragedy is just now sinking in for many families.

Organizers hope the new center will help give a hand for the families starting all over again.

"I think they were in shock in the beginning," organizer Janet Bedwell said. "They are just so happy to be alive that they think they don't need anything. Now that things are settling down, I think they are finding out they are needing things, their homes were hurt a little more and damage than they thought they were in the beginning."

The tornado recovery center will be open through October. If you have donations, will take anything new or gently used.