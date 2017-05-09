Caught on camera: Goose knocks out power to thousands in Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Officials with Consumers Energy in Michigan have discovered the cause of a power outage that left about 4,500 customers in the dark on Sunday, May 7th.

The outage was caused by a goose that flew into a 72,000-volt line about a half-mile from a substation, according to Fox 17.

Willard Hill caught the incident on his dash camera and posted it to Facebook, where it’s been viewed more than 50,000 times.

The incident caused residents to lose power for about five hours. The goose did not survive.