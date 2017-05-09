Home Video Popcorn Bag Movie Reviews: Fifty Shades Darker and The Void

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4 film critics Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards didn't waste anytime in between screening movies headed to the big screen this summer. They spent their extra time reviewing movies coming out on home video for those looking to watch something in the comfort of their own home.

1) FIFTY SHADES DARKER (R)

Universal

RUSS

“Fifty Shades Darker” is the second title in the erotic romantic drama series based upon the bestsellers by E. L. James. The story of a kinky S&M relationship isn’t bad enough to be campy fun and is about as erotic as a cold shower.

SHAWN

Actually "Fifty Shades Darker" is a huge improvement over "Fifty Shades of Grey." But let's be clear the bar was really low.

RUSS

Dakota Johnson’s beguiling performance as the naive Anastasia Steele is the only thing this movie has going for it. Jamie Dornan as the handsome but twisted billionaire Christian Grey, is as drab as his name, however. “Fifty Shades Darker” could have been called “Fifty Shades Duller.”

SHAWN

I completely disagree. It's not duller. It's actually more focused. More fun. And a lot sexier, steamier and edgier. The blu-ray is loaded with extras including E.L. James talking about her writing style and a detailed look at the masquerade ball scene.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) THE VOID (R)

Screen Media Films

RUSS

It’s clear that the grisly horror flick “The Void” was inspired by the work of H. P. Lovecraft and John Carpenter. But this derivative gore-fest was clearly written as an excuse for its filmmakers to showcase their skills in over-the-top makeup effects. This deadly serious ode to 80s horror movies could have used a dose of humor, but it delivers the shudders for fans of the genre. The real void is in the script.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: Did Not Screen